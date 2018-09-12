‘Gurugram offers a life of comfort and cultural homogeneity’

We shifted to Gurugram from Mumbai in January 2008. The day we entered our new house in DLF Phase 2, people in north India were celebrating Lohri -- a harvest festival which signifies new beginnings. Coming from Mumbai, we knew little about the significance of the festival. But when we did, it brought a smile to my face.

Having spent a decade in Gurugram, the life that we started on an auspicious day has been full of growth and well-being. We had to shift to Gurugram as my husband took up a new venture as a medical director of a multinational biotech firm. The exodus also marked our transition from a big fat Gujarati family to a nuclear family life. The challenges at hand included bringing up my twin daughters, on our own, who were then 16 months old; no known associates in the city and the horrifying stories about how unsafe the NCR is for women and kids. Not just me, my entire family was anxious as to how we would settle in a new city.

But, all our fears were proven wrong. We were lucky to get an apartment on the Mall Mile (as a stretch of MG Road is popularly known). Good quality houses, high rises and world class facilities such as tennis courts, swimming pool, basketball field, football field, a play zone for toddlers, a club house, gym and a grocery shop — it was a blessing.

Soon, I made a few friends who helped in various ways. I found playschool admissions very systematic unlike the scary stories I had heard when I was in Mumbai. Here, schools have one of the best infrastructure, with ample space and best facilities right from classrooms to sports.

A few years into his work, my husband thought of relocating to Mumbai, but Gurugram pulled us back.

I found a moms group, where in I met more women who had come from Mumbai. We missed playing ‘dandia’ during Navratra, so we spoke to residents of our condominium about it. Now, for the past eight years, we have an annual fun-filled dandia night at our condominium. Also, there is a Gujarati Samaj of Gurugram that organises dandia nights during all nine days of Navratra at Devinder Vihar in Sector 56.

I have also come across a Maharashtra Mandal, which is organising Ganpati Festival at Huda City Centre. All this has made Gurugram so much fun. We can enjoy all festivals that we celebrated in Mumbai, in Gurugram.

Gurugram also makes you feel energetic. At the Raahgiri event, people come together on Sunday morning and enjoy various activities. You find various running groups in Gurugram each Sunday morning.

And, how can I miss to mention the various malls that offer brand shopping and world-class activities — be it ice-skating or bowling, musicals to circus — we have so much for kids to enjoy and learn. You and enjoy food at the some of the best restaurants at CyberHub.

So, our journey has been good and we hope that the Millennium City keeps getting better.

