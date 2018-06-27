Gurugram: One held for robbing people by offering lifts

Gurugram

The anti-snatching team of Gurugram police on Monday arrested a member of the gang involved in robbing people on the pretext of offering lifts.

The accused, identified as Sunil alias Motu, was arrested from Shiv Vihar Chowk Mata Road near Sector 12.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar said, during interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing a Rajasthan native on June 6 after offering him a lift from Iffco Chowk. He was accompanied by three of his associates.

“The complainant, Arvind Kumar, had stated that four people in a white car offered him a lift around 10pm on June 6 when he was waiting for a cab to go to Delhi. On reaching Shankar Chowk, the accused snatched the victim’s bag, wallet, two cellphones, two ATM cards (SBI and HDFC) and ?4,000 cash. They also coerced the victim into sharing his ATM cards’ pin. They then used it multiple times at a wine shop and withdrew ?12,000,” Kumar said.

Around 1am, the victim was dropped at an isolated stretch on New Railway Road, near Sector 14, police said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 379-A (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 17/18 police station.

Police said they were questioning the accused on the whereabouts of other members of the gang.

In May, a 25-year-old man was allegedly abducted and shot in the leg by three men posing as cab drivers.

Recently, a crime branch team of the Gurugram police had arrested four men involved in 11 such incidents in different parts of the city. The gang targeted commuters at Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk and busy junctions in Delhi and Faridabad.