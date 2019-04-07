Gurugram Police arrest ‘thak-thak’ gang kingpin, solve 30 theft cases

The crime branch of Gurugram Police arrested the alleged kingpin of “thak -thak” gang and recovered around 10 laptops, one two-wheeler, and other miscellaneous items on late Friday night. With his arrest, the police claim to have solved nearly 30 cases of theft.

According to the police, there are five members in this gang, which has various modes of operation, out of which knocking on the car windows of unsuspecting drivers, forcing them to come out of their cars and stealing their valuables is the oldest.

“Arresting the members was a challenging task for us as the gang used to change their areas of operation frequently and used to remain silent for several days. The gang members often roped in new members to avoid getting identified,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The kingpin of the gang has been identified as Vinoth Kumar, who is a resident of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and has been operating in Gurugram for the last several years. He was arrested from MG Road when he was about to break the glass window of a parked car, but his aides managed to flee from the spot when the police team raided, said the police.

Kumar is a history-sheeter and is involved in criminal activities for the last 10 years. He was earlier arrested for laptop thefts and recently came out on bail, said the police. The police said initially he pretended that he did not know any language except Tamil. However, police officers soon found that he was lying, which prompted them to check his background.

The gang members lived in a rented accommodation in Delhi and used to come to the city by Metro for carrying out their operation.

The crime team is interrogating the accused and said he has confessed to one recent theft on MG Road.The police will write to their counterparts of the cases which Kumar has disclosed during police remand.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 02:18 IST