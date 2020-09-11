Gurugram police deploy 974 cops to curb snatching cases

gurugram

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:52 IST

The police have deployed 974 cops across the city from 43 police stations and crime investigation agency (CIA) to detect snatching cases. These personnel will regularly monitor the snatching-prone areas of the city and analyse CCTV footage, said the police.

The police said the personnel have been instructed to reach the crime spot within 10 minutes of an incident being reported so that they can help the victim to lodge the case, record their statements, and monitor the spot. They have been provided with the latest GPS-enabled, wireless communication system, which is connected to 147 spots, 79 police control room vans, and 123 patrol bikes. They will also track the suspected stretches which can be used by criminals, said the police.

According to the police, till August 31, at least 126 snatchings have been reported in the city this year as compared to 308 in the previous year. This period includes the 68 days of the lockdown, when only three cases were reported. Over one-fourth have been reported from the east (from places such as DLF phases 1, 2, Sector 29, Sushant Lok and Sohna Road) followed by the south (Sector 65, Sohna and Bhondsi), the west (Sector 5 and Palam Vihar) and Manesar.

According to the police, the snatchers usually target victims near market areas and hospitals. Unsuspecting morning and evening walkers, majorly women, are their prime target. While 88 incidents were caught on CCTV cameras, the police are yet to identify suspects in 38 cases.

A total of 46 snatching incidents have been reported from July 1 till August 31, including 17, which were reported in August itself. Besides, six incidents were reported in September.

During the 68-day national lockdown, only three snatching cases were reported, said the police, adding that there was a spurt in snatching cases as soon as the lockdown was lifted. Thanks to the lockdown, the total number of cases till August this year are fewer when compared to the same period last year, said the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that from January to March, 71 cases were reported from all zones as compared to 104 the previous year. “Since the beginning of the year, there has been a dip in the snatching cases. Last year from January 1 to August 31, 308 cases were reported and this year, 126 snatchings were reported. In 2019, 28 cases were reported in August as compared to 17 of this year,” he said.

Sangwan said they had conducted a crime mapping of the city, that has helped them in arresting 28 suspects involved in snatching. The police have solved 88 cases so far.

The police said with the increase in the movement of people, the snatchers have also got active. “However, we have set up barricades across the city at 147 points to check street crimes, including snatching. We are hoping to witness a dip in snatching cases this year as compared to the last three years,” said Sangwan.

In July, the police had identified 147 spots across the city that reported most of the crimes, including snatching.

According to the data analysed for mapping crime, incidents of snatching were regularly reported from Old-Delhi Gurugram Road, Railway Road, Civil Lines, MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sector 23, Palam Vihar, sector 56, 57, 65 and Sohna Road.

Police commissioner K K Rao said that the recent crime prevention programme will help in checking snatching cases. “We have chalked out a plan to control such cases and the crime teams have already been deployed in plain clothes with the new action plan. We are also analysing the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and the motorbikes used in the crime,” he said.

The police said they have changed the positioning of checkpoints on the basis of the crime pattern that has emerged through mapping over the last five years.