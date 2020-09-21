Gurugram: Police deployment intensified in Sadar Bazar

gurugram

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:14 IST

Following the armed robbery on Saturday, the Gurugram Police has increased the deployment of personnel in the Sadar Bazar area, where most of the jewellery shops in the city are located. The police said although the number of robbery cases have come down in recent times, they wanted to further curb them. As per police officials, while earlier as many as six cases were reported in a week, nowadays only four cases are registered in a month.

The police also checked the CCTV cameras in the area, and found that nearly 160 cameras were operational. The CCTV footage gave them crucial leads that helped them to identify the accused.

The members of the Gurugram Jewellers’ Association said they will meet the commissioner of police on Monday to ask for greater police vigilance and to ensure that the safety of the shopkeepers are taken care of.

Members of the association said that although cops are regularly patrolling the area, they wanted the presence of police personnel in plainclothes to do rounds of the area and keep a close watch on suspected miscreants.

Bhoop Singh, a 71-year-old jeweller, said their work involved precious metal that put them at a high risk. “We need police protection as suspects take advantage of the crowd in the area to flee the spot,” he said.

Another shopkeeper, said that hiring a single armed security guard costs around ₹35,000 a month that increases the overhead costs. “We deal in jewellery and cash. Most of the time, we carry cash on our way home. We feel unsafe as the police presence in the area is very thin. While, for the past two days, deployment has increased, we need a permanent solution,” he said.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that dedicated teams have been formed, which have been directed to keep a close watch on the jewellery shops in the area. He also said that police personnel would also be deployed even at night when shops are closed. “We have increased the number of police personnel deployed in Sadar Bazar. Further, the station house officer(SHO) of the local police station has been asked to send a report every night after the market closes,” he said.