Gurugram police to arm PCR vans with tow chains

To avoid traffic snarls on the arterial roads across the city due to the breakdown of vehicles at the time of heavy rains, the police department has procured 200 tow chains to ensure that vehicles stuck in water can be moved easily.

As many as 54 police control room (PCR) vehicles have been given tow chains to rescue vehicles stuck in the waterlogged streets during the ensuing rainy season. The PCR vans are meant to tow away vehicles to a safer place.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil, on Saturday, instructed PCR officials to add tow chains to their existing fleet that will help PCR vans to tow away vehicles from waterlogged streets across the city. They can park these vehicles either inside the premises of a nearby police station or take these to the nearest parking spot or the nearest car repair shop.

“This move is important, as we have noticed that many vehicles get stuck in water, resulting in traffic jams. As such, residents often find it difficult to commute.

Police officials deployed on the spot also struggle to remove these vehicles on their own. The tow-away vehicle takes time and, sometimes, it is difficult for the vehicle to reach a waterlogged street, especially if it happens to be narrow,” he said.

Breakdown of vehicles is a major cause of inconvenience for commuters, especially during a heavy spell of rain or at night, when there is no help accessible from any other source. The public can call on the police helpline numbers, 100, 1095 and 0124-2386000, following which the nearest police control room will send PCR mobile vans with tow chains.

The police will create awareness about the drive by posting messages on various social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The traffic police teams are also making announcements in their respective areas, said the police.

“This move will not only solve problems related to traffic jams during the rains, but the cost involved in deploying cranes can also be cut down. All police vehicles including the one belonging to the assistant commissioner of police will be equipped with these gears. We are fully equipped and prepared to tackle heavy downpour this year,” said Akil.

The police have also identified a number of vulnerable points across the city that are prone to waterlogging. They have asked local traffic police teams to ensure a free flow of traffic.

The police said that 2,500 police officials, including ACPs, DCPs and SHOs, will work 12-hour shifts in all these areas during rains. Weekly offs and casual leaves of all personnel have been suspended until the end of the monsoon season.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 02:27 IST