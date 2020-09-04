Gurugram police to hold dress rehearsal on Sunday with DMRC, CISF before resuming Metro services

gurugram

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:27 IST

In the run-up to resuming metro services in the city after more than five months, the Gurugram police will hold a rehearsal on Sunday with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to gear up for running the Rapid Metro and Delhi Metro in the city from Monday.

The Gurugram police said it will be responsible for enforcing measures to management crowd and control traffic movement outside the Metro stations.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police, said a number of meetings have been held with DMRC and CISF officials wherein measures to be taken up for resuming Metro and Rapid Metro services were discussed at length. “A rehearsal will be held in collaboration with DMRC and CISF on Sunday to fine-tune the steps for resuming the Rapid Metro and Metro services in the city. The Gurugram police will provide all assistance to ensure Metro services operate in a safe and sound manner,” he said.

More police personnel would be deployed outside all Metro stations to ensure smooth traffic movement and to prevent overcrowding, said police officers. The police will also ensure that people not wearing masks are penalised, they added.

Goyal said that the movement of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles outside metro stations will be regulated by the police to ensure commuters can move in a safe and secure manner and follow all Covid-19 safeguards.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Gurugram district administration had said that supervisors would be appointed for the five Delhi Metro stations in the city—stations — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, Iffco Chowk, Huda City Centre — to coordinate with local DMRC officials regarding crowd control, smooth movement of commuters and other steps needed to be put in place for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Rapid Metro has a 11.6-km network in the city stretching from Cyber Hub to Sector 56 along the Golf Course road and has 11 Metro stations. The Yellow Line of Delhi Metro and the Rapid Metro line will operate from September 7 in a graded manner, the DMRC has said.

On Thursday, Rishab Singh, a DMRC official during a meeting with district administration had said that measures to check the temperature of commuters, markings for standing on the platforms, and for sitting inside the trains and cashless travel would be implemented.

Both the district administration and DMRC officials stressed that focus would be on ensuring safe travels. Commuters will have compulsorily wear masks and if anyone is found having flu-like symptoms, then (s)he will be directed to the nearest health centres.