Gurugram police to increase vigil on Diwali, warn against violating Supreme Court order

The Gurugram police has issued directions to 40 station house officers (SHO) in the city to implement the Supreme Court order, allowing the use of only green crackers between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali.

The police said they will take action against people bursting crackers before 8 pm and after 10 pm on Wednesday and will wait for a tip-off from the district administration teams in this regard.

“We will arrest people bursting crackers beyond the prescribed time and also those selling crackers as no licence has been issued this year. We have no mechanism to check green crackers. Teams, including the pollution board members, will check and alert us if crackers being burst between 8pm and 10pm are not green,” Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Sushant Lok, said.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that maximum force is being deployed on Diwali this time to ensure that residents celebrate a safe and clean Diwali. “The SHOs have been asked to personally patrol their area concerned. Anyone found indulging in an illegal activity, be it bursting crackers, playing cards or gambling, will be booked,” Rao said.

Rao said the police department will be on its toes until Thursday morning to check illegal cracker sale.

At least 20 personnel from each police station, including the SHO, will patrol their areas.

“We have asked security guards to alert the police team if they find anyone bursting crackers or selling them. Our teams have also met the residents’ welfare associations and requested them to ensure that no one violates the rules and regulations in their respective areas,” Rao said.

The police on Sunday had arrested two persons for allegedly selling firecrackers.

Additionally, police teams in civil dress have also been deployed in different parts of the city.

“Around 1,765 police personnel will be deployed across the city for setting up nakas, patrolling, checking at public places such as bus stand, Metro station and around busy malls. Five hundred traffic policemen, members of special crime units and special staff will also be deployed in the city to ensure there are no traffic jams,” said Rao.

The police has designated 49 PCR vans and 94 two-wheelers, to be used for patrol, in the city. The police said that they are combing densely populated pockets, including villages, and have increased surveillance and night patrolling.

A senior official said that this year, there is no holiday for the Gurugram police officers, as they have been asked to remain on duty to maintain law and order. Leaves of all police officers have been cancelled in view of the festival, the official said.

The teams are also conducting checks at Metro stations and have ensured that all platforms are covered with CCTV cameras. Also, the security guards deployed at the stations have been asked to keep a check on the baggage and focus more on frisking.

Around 1,000 personnel have been deployed in areas with heavy footfall, including MG Road, Sohna Road and Sadar Bazar. The police have been instructed to continue at their new posts till Thursday morning. Patrolling has also been increased at borders.

