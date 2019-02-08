Gurugram Police to leave vehicles on city roads as bait to catch thieves

The Gurugram police have developed an ingenious plan to check vehicle theft. As a part of the plan, crime branch officials are planning to leave unattended motorcycles and cars in different areas in the city and surreptitiously keep a watch on them, thereby luring vehicle lifters to take a chance and steal these vehicles. Police officials will be keeping a close watch on these vehicles from a distance. The moment someone tries to steal a vehicle, he would be caught, said officials.

Although there has been a decline in the number of vehicle thefts in the past few months due to an increase in number of checkpoints and instances of random checking, police officials believe that a lot more needs to be done. This is because most of the vehicles that are stolen are taken either to Delhi or to Mewat, where they are dismantled at the earliest. The result is that the police often find it impossible to trace the vehicles once they are taken out of Gurugram.

Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said that they have identified the areas where most vehicle thefts take place. These places include Sadar Bazar, sectors 56, 57, 14 and 5, Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar and the developing sectors along the Northern Peripheral Road.

Although the motor vehicle thefts have decreased due to deployment of additional police personnel in these areas, the police feel that taking action against vehicle lifters during the act of stealing vehicles would serve as deterrence.

“Officials have been directed to ensure that vehicle lifters are caught while are trying to commit the crime. For this, men in plainclothes will be deployed. This will not only bring down crime but also instil a fear of the police,” said Rao.

According to the police, the number of personnel deployed on unattended exit roads and streets in crime-prone areas has been increased and barricades have been installed in such areas from 8 pm to 5 am, during which time most of the vehicles are stolen. Police control room vans and riders (on two-wheelers) have been directed to check vehicles and take action against suspected vehicles or persons.

As per police records, almost 33,000 vehicles were checked by police teams in the past three months. As many as 248 vehicles were impounded as a result of this drive, 11 vehicle lifters were arrested, 35 vehicles were recovered and 38 cases were solved. In the last three months of 2018, the number of vehicles stolen was 764. However, during the same period in 2017, 1,057 cars were stolen.

Vehicle theft was one of the most reported crimes last year, when 4,318 such cases were registered as compared to 4,104 in 2017.

Crime mapping of the city initiated in June, 2018, has also helped to bring down the number of daily cases of vehicle thefts. According to the police, from 11 vehicles being stolen every day in 2017 on an average, the number dropped slightly to eight per day, between October and December last year.

