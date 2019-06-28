Gurugram records driest June in six years

The district received only 4.6 mm rainfall between June 1 and 27, making it the driest June in the last six years. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded a rainfall deficiency of 85% till June 27. Usually, the district receives 30.1 mm rainfall in the month of June.

In 2014, June was one of the driest months since 1901 – the year India began recording rainfall. That year, the month received 11.3 mm of rain. This was a departure of -70% from the average June rain.

However, the last two years had recorded an excess of rainfall in the same month. Last year, the city had received 64.9 mm rainfall in June, leading to an excess rainfall of 71%. In 2017 too, there was an excess of 156% as 97.3 mm of rain was received in the district.

According to IMD, the dry June spell also extends to most of north India. Delhi has received 11.4 mm rainfall so far this June, and has a 77% deficit. Faridabad and Ghaziabad have a deficit of 83% and 80% respectively. Gurugram, however, was the driest in the national capital region (NCR).

According to scientists at the IMD, a dry June was a result of a delayed monsoon, no pre-monsoon rainfall activity and weak western disturbances. “Pre-monsoon showers usually occur between June 22 and 25. However, there has been a delay in the onset of monsoon rains by more than a week and hence, a delay in pre-monsoon rains as well,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD. He said that monsoon in the NCR could be declared around July 2 as rain is expected then.

Srivastava also said that the region has seen a couple of western disturbances this month, however, those turned out to be weak. “The disturbances couldn’t lead to much rainfall even though there was moisture in the atmosphere,” he said.

The last western disturbance that was expected to cause rainfall in the NCR between June 23 and 26 only led to minimal, sporadic rainfall. “The IMD recorded only traces of rainfall while we had expected it would cause widespread light rains,” said Srivastava.

The lack of rain has also forced farmers to delay sowing their crops such as rice, soybean and corn in the district, according to the horticulture department. “A large number of farmers haven’t sowed seeds yet which they usually do in the first or second week of June. The farmers are waiting for rains after which they will sow,” said Pinky Yadav, district horticulture officer.

According to IMD, the district is unlikely to receive any rainfall in the next three days. However, around July 1-2, there is a possibility of light rains with thunderstorm. The temperature is expected to come down by a few degrees.

In the absence of rain, the maximum temperature has been over 40 degrees Celsius in June. On Wednesday, the mercury touched 41 degrees. On Thursday, it came down to 39.8 degrees. Minimum temperature on both days was around 27 degrees. The day temperature may rise to 42 degrees in the next 2-3 days.

