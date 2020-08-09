Gurugram records fewer than 100 new Covid-19 cases for ninth consecutive day

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:58 IST

On Sunday, for the ninth consecutive day, the district reported less than 100 new cases of Covid-19.

With 80 new positive cases being detected on Sunday, Gurugram’s total tally of reported infections now stands at 9,714 cases, of which just seven percent ( 663 patients) are classified as ‘active’. This is down from 883 patients a week ago, on August 2. At that time, Gurugram’s total reported infections stood at 9,245, indicating an average growth of 67 cases per day for the past seven days

Health department officials confirmed that data now indicates a continued slowdown in new infections. Between July 26 and August 2, the district saw an average of 90 new cases of Covid-19 every day.

“Week on week, we are seeing the growth rate come down. It is currently under one percent,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) district surveillance officer (DSO) in Gurugram.

State health department data show the district’s daily growth rate to be 0.7 percent, which is the lowest in Haryana. Data also shows Gurugram to be one of just two districts in the state with a growth rate under one percent (the other being Jind, which is adding new Covid-19 cases at a daily growth rate of 0.9 percent).

Gurugram’s daily test-posivity rate -- or ratio of new positives to new samples tested -- stood at 3.5 percent on Sunday, which is within the World Health Organisation’s recommended positivity rate of 5 percent or less. “We have sustained a TPR of below five percent for over two weeks now,” Sharma said.

The WHO’s recommendation for lifting curbs on public mobility is a daily TPR of five percent or less, over a period of at least two weeks. Health department officials said that, over the past week, Gurugram’s TPR has been consistently recorded below 5 percent, and that it would likely remain thereabouts in coming days.

Of the current tally of 663 active patients, 65 are hospitalised, while a majority (523 people) are under home isolation. This is down from 685 people under home isolation a week ago. Another 73 patients (down from 109 on August 2) are under observation at the district covid centre centres). In the past week, Gurugram reduced its burden of active patients by close to 24 percent.

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 100 new recoveries (down from 114 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 91 percent (from 89 percent a week ago). Sunday marked the ninth straight day when daily recoveries exceeded new positive cases.

The district recorded no new deaths on Sunday. The mortality rate in the district, thus far, is 1.2 percent (down from 1.34 percent a week ago), with 125 fatalities\.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 2007 new samples for testing, down from 2314 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 338 samples were taken by private labs for RT-PCR tests, while the majority of remaining samples are those of RT-PCR and antigen tests by the health department.

The doubling-rate stands at 84 days (up from 74 days a week ago), while active cases make up only seven percent of the reported case load (down from 9.5 percent a week ago).