Gurugram records less than 100 cases for 19th consecutive days

gurugram

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:47 IST

On Sunday, for the 19th consecutive day, Gurugram reported less than 100 new cases of Covid-19, recording just 78 new positives.

Gurugram’s total number of reported infections, as on August 16, now stands at 10,263 cases, of which just seven percent (694 patients) are classified as ‘active’.

The number of active cases are up slightly up from a week ago, on August 9, when the district had 663 cases. At the time, Gurugram’s total reported infections stood at 9,714, indicating an average growth of 78 cases per day over the past seven days. The week prior, between August 2 and August 9, the district saw an average of 67 new cases of Covid-19 every day. Health department officials, however, said that the test-positivity rate of the district remains below the recommended threshold of five percent, indicating that the situation is under control.

“Our daily growth rate is still under one percent, and there is no cause for alarm,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) district surveillance officer (DSO) in Gurugram. State health department data showed that the district’s daily growth rate was 0.9 percent, which is the lowest in Haryana.

Gurugram’s daily test-posivity rate — or ratio of new positives to new samples tested — stood at 3.5% on Sunday, which is within the World Health Organisation’s recommended positivity rate of 5 percent or less. “We have sustained a TPR of below five percent for at least three weeks now,” Sharma said.

Of the current tally of 694 active cases, 84 patients are currently hospitalised, while the majority (573 people) are under home isolation. This is up slightly from 553 people under home isolation a week ago. Another 25 patients (down from 73 on August 9) are under observation at district Covid centre centres.

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 86 new recoveries (up from 65 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 92 percent (from 91 percent a week ago). The district recorded no new deaths on Sunday. The mortality rate in the district, thus far, is 1.2 percent (down from 1.34 percent a week ago), with 130 people succumbing to the virus so far.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 1,307 new samples for testing, down from 2314 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 338 samples were taken by private labs for RT-PCR tests, while the majority of remaining samples were for RT-PCR and antigen tests by the health department.

The doubling-rate stands at 84 days (the same as it was on August 9), while active cases make up seven percent of the reported case load (same as last week).