Gurugram reports fewer dengue cases this season

District health department officials, on Monday, said fewer dengue cases have been reported in the city this year so far, as compared to the previous years.

Hospitals in the city have recorded 17 cases of dengue so far this season. This is less than half the number of cases that were reported during the same period in 2017. Till September last year, 36 cases of dengue were confirmed and the number was even higher in 2016, when 60 cases of dengue were confirmed till September that year.

According to doctors, the season for dengue haemorrhagic fever usually starts in June and lasts till mid-December. However, in August this year, only five cases of dengue were confirmed, while in the same month in 2017 and 2016, 19 and 32 cases of dengue were confirmed.

“There have been many cases of dengue-like symptoms this year, but they tested negative for the disease,” said Manjeeta Das, internal medicine specialist, Columbia Asia Hospital.

Health department officials said that the reason behind the controlled threat is an intensive anti-larval drive and the increased awareness among people. “More than 130 health workers are going door to door to spread awareness about the disease. Fogging has been carried out in areas from where dengue cases have been confirmed,” said Dr Pradeep Kumar, district malaria officer, Gurugram.

However, doctors are of the opinion that the number of dengue cases have started rising in the past one week.

Four new cases of dengue were confirmed in Gurugram on Saturday when an 11-year-old resident of DLF Phase- 1, a 24-year-old resident of DLF Phase-2, a 44-year-old resident of DLF Phase-3 and a 25-year-old resident of Sector 30 were tested positive, taking the number to 17 this season.

“In the last one week or so, due to the incessant rains, more dengue cases have surfaced. However, the number is still about 20% less than what it was last year or the year before,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, senior consultant, internal medicine, Paras Hospital.

Residents of many areas in the city such as sectors 54, 56, 57, 11, 107 and Golf Course Road complained of breeding of mosquitoes due to persistent waterlogging after the rains.

“The persistent waterlogging in open areas has led to breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” said VMK Singh, general secretary, residents’ welfare association, Suncity, Sector 54.

Singh added that he has written to the Municipal Corporation(MCG),Gurugram,highlighting the issue, but nothing has been done yet. MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav didn’t respond to calls or texts for a comment.

Dr Manjeeta Das said it is difficult to comment on whether the number of cases of dengue will rise in the coming months.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 04:40 IST