Gurugram: Representatives of 38 villages meet deputy CM over takeover move

gurugram

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:56 IST

A delegation from 38 villages proposed to be included under the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) met Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday and apprised him of their concerns over the move.

They told him that they were satisfied with their panchayats and did not wish to be under the MCG. According to the delegation, Chautala told them to draft a resolution in this regard and submit it to him for necessary action

The delegation comprised sarpanches, ex-sarpanches and prominent residents of these villages.

Rishiraj Rana, newly appointed district president of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which Chautala co-founded, led the delegation to meet the deputy CM in Delhi.

Rana said over 80 percent of land in these 38 villages was still under agriculture and the villages had a rural character. An urban local body to take this area under its control would not benefit them, he added.

“The villagers are still living a rural life and they are opposed to a takeover by the MCG as this would affect their activities like dairy, agriculture and other activities,” he said.

Among the 38 villages are 27 in Gurugram, seven in Sohna and the rest in Farruknagar block. These villages have around 300,000 to 400,000 people each, and the panchayats have enough funds, said Rana.

The delegation also told the deputy CM that the condition of other villages taken over by the MCG was not very encouraging. “These villages had to give up their land and money to the civic agency, but the development which was promised did not come and now the residents there are not happy,” said Virender Singh ‘Beeru sarpanch’, who is head of the joint action committee of 38 villages.

Singh also said that with government removing the concept of ‘Lal Dora’ in the villages, locals who are living outside its limits would be treated as unauthorized, which would become a major problem if the MCG takes over.

The Lal Dora is a land in every village and city of the state, which is used for residential purposes without any revenue record.The ownership of the land depends on possession. If a person wants to sell the land, it could only be sold on mutual consent between the buyer and seller without registration. Earlier this year, the government had launched a scheme to eliminate this system.

Rana said that the deputy CM patiently heard them out and asked for the resolution. “We will get the resolutions passed, and in the first week of October, a delegation will go to Chandigarh and submit the same to deputy CM for necessary action,” said Rana.

Earlier this week, the joint action committee had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the district administration. The villagers also said that they have adequate health, education and other infrastructure in their villages and there was no need for intervention by another government agency.

“I heard the matter raised by delegation and have asked them to pass resolutions if they don’t want MCG to take over. We will consider their demands on merit,” said Chautala.