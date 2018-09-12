Gurugram residents welcome power tariff cut, still wary of fine print

Gurugram residents have welcomed the Haryana government’s move to reduce power tariff from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 2.50 per unit, as announced by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

However, the residents also said they are not yet aware of the details of the announcement and will wait for the full facts to come out.

The announcement will benefit only those domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units. Those who consume up to 50 units will have to pay tariff at a rate of Rs 2 per unit, as per the announcement.

The CM’s announcement, however, is yet to come out as a circular and be distributed to the local office of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Gurugram.

The announcement drew mixed reactions from some of the city’s residents. Dharam Sagar, president, federation of residents’ welfare association of urban estate, Gurugram, said, “This is an election agenda, but it will, no doubt, bring relief to thousands of domestic consumers in the city. But one must ask why this relief is provided only to those who consume up to 200 units. I am not aware of the details of announcement, but it is a fact that many domestic consumer consume more than 200 units. Thus, the relief should have been announced on the entire consumption.”

“The announcement has come ahead of the assembly election due next year in September to woo the voters. The voters understand that government has failed to improve the supply of electricity despite its tall claims of uninterrupted power supply in the city,” said Rajesh Kharbanda, a city- based Congress worker.

Umesh Aggarwal, member of legislative assembly of Gurugram, said, “The announcement is aimed to bring relief to poor consumers of the state whose consumption does not exceed 200 units a month.”

DHBVN superintending engineer KC Aggarwal said, “We have not received any official communication in this regard. We will be in a position to issue a statement only after we receive the circular with the details of the exemption.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 04:55 IST