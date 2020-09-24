e-paper
Gurugram: RT-PCR testing sees a fall in government set-up

gurugram Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:04 IST
Archana Mishra
In the last one week, the number of daily reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests — the gold frontline test for detecting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) — has plunged to 1,000, sometimes even fewer, in government facilities, according to the district health bulletin.

Health officials and experts opine that the reason behind the fall could be a recent government order, which requires those who need a negative Covid certificate for “non-medical” reasons -- for work or travel -- approach a dedicated testing facility in Civil hospital in sector 10. These tests are not free costing them as much as private labs.

On Wednesday, the district tested 2,217 samples. The Gurugram health department aims to test 3000 samples a day.

To be sure, the number of overall tests has increased in the city by about 42% since the last week of August, but more tests are now being administered in private labs than in government ones.

The city has 21 government testing centres -- one at the civil hospital and the old civil hospital (both in sector 10) and the rest at urban primary health centres.

On September 18, the state government issued the order curtailing free walk-in tests. “Non-medical” Covid-19 tests were to cost ₹1600 for RT-PCR and ₹650 for antigen testing. Medical testing refers to those who were symptomatic or those who came in contact with a positive patient or had a co-morbidity. These tests remain free of cost.

Data shows that with walk-in testing allowed from September 8, both government and private labs had an upward testing trajectory. This resulted in a jump from 500tests per day, before the walk-in order, to an all-time high of nearly 1,900 on September 14, exceeding the cumulative target of 3000 daily tests, with the government centres having a majority share.

“Many blue and white collared workers were getting tested to submit their negative test reports as asked by their employers. Even those who had to travel abroad or within the country were also coming in large numbers to get tested since several states demanded a negative report. Since the cost has been fixed for non-medical testing, the footfall has decreased and diverted to the private labs,” Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram’s chief medical officer.

District surveillnace officer Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma, on the other hand, offered another explanation: “The decrease is due to three-day pulse polio immunisation programme. Healthcare workers had to be assigned duties to carry out the inoculation in different parts of the city.”

Rajib Dasgupta, chairperson of the centre for social medicine and community health at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said that the government must ensure higher RT-PCR testing. “With revised testing guidelines, there is no price advantage for people who want their tests on demand. Since the health department has more collection centres, more RT-PCR should be administered by them to trace infection in the community.”

The sector 10 Civil Hospital has a capacity of testing 1200 samples a day, while additional samples are sent to PGIMS, Rohtak.

