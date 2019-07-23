Gurugram RWAs seek government intervention to resolve maintenance issues

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) will hold a series of meetings with the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of private licenced condominiums in the next two days to resolve the issues pertaining to maintenance, construction of roads and internal services.

The decision comes after residents lodged a number of complaints with the department.

DTCP officials said that the representatives of builders would also be called for the meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least five RWAs had sought intervention from officials of the DTCP, they added. “A number of matters were brought to us pertaining to the transfer of maintenance, lack of approach roads, inadequate power supply and similar issues. We are now holding meetings with the RWAs concerned and the developers to sort these matters amicably,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

Residents of Ramprastha City in Sector 37, who have sought the intervention of the department, said that people are facing problems because of poor power supply, lack of maintenance, and frequent power cuts.

“There is no regular power connection from the utility and there are frequent voltage issues for which transformers have been installed. However, these have proved to be inadequate. Maintenance needs to be improved and security also needs to be enhanced. We will take up these issues in the meeting,” said Pradeep Rahi, president of the RWA of Ramprastha City.

The residents also said that there is a need to set up streetlights for the approach roads to the society.

On Sohna Road, the JMD Garden RWA has been demanding the transfer of maintenance for the past several months. They also want the return of their deposit kept with the developer.

“We have been asking for the transfer of maintenance but nothing has happened yet. The residents want to take care of the society themselves as per the rules,” said Amit Vashisht, an active member of the RWA.

In Sector 84, the residents of Antriksh Heights society are demanding the construction of the approach road and this matter will also be discussed in the meeting, officials said.

“All the matters listed by residents would be discussed in detail and action would be taken to get them resolved,” said Bhath.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 10:07 IST