Gurugram’s Ardee City RWA seeks transfer of maintenance from the developer

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Ardee City township submitted a memorandum to the senior town planning (STP) department, Gurugram, demanding the transfer of non-mandatory services from the developer of the colony to the association on Friday.

Maintenance of roads, sewers, streetlights and electricity are considered as mandatory services, while services such as maintenance of parks and green belts, horticulture work, cleanliness of streets, and security are considered to be non-mandatory in nature.

Nihal Mandhotra, general secretary, RWA, Ardee City, said, “The builder has failed to take care of both mandatory and non-mandatory services for the past four years. We have appealed to the department to verify our complaints and act accordingly.”

The RWA members met Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner (STP), seeking his intervention in this regard. “The developer charges from us Rs 2,100/flat per month for maintenance. We are getting nothing good in return. We have appealed to the STP to transfer at least the non-mandatory services to our association or expedite the process of transferring our colony from the developer to the MCG,” said Praveen Yadav, RWA president.

Anil Hasija, senior vice president of Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited(AIPL), said, “We are maintaining colony properly and our claim can be verified.

