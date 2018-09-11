Gurugram’s arterial MG Road underpass may sink due to waterlogging

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Monday, said the MG Road petrol pump, shifting of which has been delayed inordinately because of legal hassles, is now threatening the structural stability of the 700-metre-long underpass.

The underpass, which was scheduled to get completed by December 2017, is in danger of caving in due to waterlogging at the construction site.

In a letter received by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly Huda, on September 4, the NHAI asked it to resolve the matter of acquiring the 60-metres of land from the petrol pump urgently as any delay could endanger the structure of the fuel station and the underpass project.

On Monday, six to seven feet of water stood in the underpass on the MG road side, which has also led to depression in the road and wall built for the underpass. “Water is seeping into the exposed base of the petrol pump and it is also seeping into the walls of the underpass. Both the petrol pump and underpass are danger of collapse if this matter is not resolved at the earliest, ”said Saurabh Singal, NHAI consultant, who surveyed the underpass and wrote a letter to the NHAI.

As per the highway contractor, the underpass at Iffco Chowk has got waterlogged at least 15 times since the onset of monsoons because the land slopes naturally from Sikanderpur side.

The work on the 250-metre-long underpass connecting the road coming from HUDA City centre to MG Road is part of the 285-crore revamp of the Iffco Chowk, which comprises three unidirectional flyovers and this L-shaped underpass.

The work on the underpass has been stuck because the alternative site for the fuel station identified by HSVP could not be handed over due to legal issues.

The letter written by NHAI to HSVP states: “According to the authority’s engineer, the stormwater from the MG Road Metro station gets accumulated up to a height of 3 to 3.5 metres due to which the structural safety of both petrol pump and underpass is evidently in danger.”

The authority in its letter has also expressed apprehension that there could be outbreak of Malaria and Dengue due to accumulation of water.

NHAI project director Ashok Sharma said, “There is an urgent need for petrol pump to be shifted, otherwise the NHAI would be forced to release the contractor and take this work out of the scope of the project.”

“Resolving this issue is a top priority for us and all efforts are underway to get the pump shifted, ”said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 2.

Sukhjit Mann, owner of the MG road petrol pump, however, laid the entire blame on HSVP as the authority had failed on two occasions to deliver on the promised sites. “First we were allotted a site near Ambience Mall and all the paper work was done, but later a developer opposed the allotment. After that a site was finalised on Golf Course Road but that too was challenged in court. I am suffering both financial and reputation loss on account of this delay,” she asserted.

In July, the contractor hired to construct a network of flyovers and underpasses wrote to the NHAI stating the company has decided to “quit the project” due to the delay in handing over land for MG Road underpass.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 04:14 IST