Gurugram's Covid-19 tally inches closer to 20,000

Gurugram’s Covid-19 tally inches closer to 20,000

gurugram Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The district’s total tally of Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 20,000-mark on Friday, with 279 new positive cases being detected in the last 24 hours. Gurugram’s current tally stands at 19,367 cases.

Of these, 168 have succumbed to Covid-19, with one new death being reported on Friday. On the other hand, the district also saw 426 new recoveries on Friday, taking the total recovered cases to 16,537. Gurugram’s recovery rate, as of Saturday, stood at 84.5 percent while the fatality rate was 0.87 percent.

The number of active cases in the district now stands at 2,842, of which 233 are hospitalised at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, while 17 are under observation at dedicated Covid-19 healthcare centres. Another 2,842 individuals are following home quarantine, as per the district health department’s daily bulletin on Friday.

Gurugram on Friday conducted 3,050 new tests, of which 913 were rapid antigen tests. The district, till date, has tested 2,43,506 samples, with a cumulative positivity-rate of 7.9 percent. The daily test-positivity rate (TPR) on Friday was 10 percent, and has remained at 10 percent or higher over the past week.

At the state level, Haryana recorded 2,024 new cases on Friday. The state tally now stands at 1,20,578 cases, with 1,273 deaths and 1,01,273 recoveries.

