Gurugram’s first multi-level parking lot struggles to find takers, commuters blame poor connectivity

On May 14, the city’s first multi-level parking was opened by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) near HUDA City Centre (HCC). It was aimed at providing parking facility to commuters who avail of the Metro service.

However, four months on, the service has few takers with officials on the ground saying that it has an occupancy of fewer than 10 vehicles per day. Officials blame the lack of direct connectivity to the Metro station and the distance of about 700 metres between the two structures.

HT, on a spot visit on Wednesday, found three cars and three motorcycles in the parking lot, of which two of belonged to the parking staff.Certain stretches of the basement were also unlit. Spread over two acres, the structure has six floors and space to accommodate 1,000 vehicles.

The two basement floors are reserved for the parking facility, which was developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore, while the remaining four floors are under constructionand meant for commercial offices and shops.

“Even we are disappointed with the response (of commuters to the parking lot). They (concessionaire) have chalked out a plan and we will see what can be done,” Dr Chandra Shekhar Khare, administrator, HSVP, said.

For managing the multilevel parking facility, HSVP had awarded a contract for a period of 33 years to International Infrabuild Private Limited. Rakesh Sharma, project head of International Infrabuild Private Limited, did not respond to calls and text messages, seeking a response. As per the agreement between the company and HSVP, parking charges for cars are Rs 25 for 6 hours, Rs 45 for 12 hours and Rs 55 for 24 hours.

For two-wheelers, the rates are Rs 15, Rs 25 and Rs 30 for 6, 12 and 24 hours respectively. Residents said that distance and low occupancy were the main factors compelling them not to avail of the parking facility.

“After the parking lot opened, I had availed of the service in the first week. However, I soon realised that the parking lot was almost a kilometre from the Metro station, a distance which took me nearly 20 minutes to cover in scorching heat. Again, with no e-rickshaws or auto-rickshaws in the vicinity, there is clear lack of connectivity between the multi-level parking lot and Huda City Centre Metro station. Hence, I decided against using the parking lot during my subsequent visits to the area,” Ankit Rungta, a resident of Sector 47, said.

