Gurugram’s new drainage plan focuses on revival of village ponds and recharging wells

A month before the expected arrival of the monsoon winds, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave his approval to a ‘comprehensive drainage plan’ for the city, which will include reviving and creating rainwater harvesting structures, traditional village ponds, recharging wells and check dams, and construction of new drainage infrastructure, along the Southern Peripheral Road.

This plan, which will be implemented over the next four years, was approved at the fourth meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday, in Chandigarh.

A sum of Rs 289 crore will be spent on implementing it, according to the agenda for the meeting (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times). About Rs160 crore of this sum will be spent in the ongoing financial year.

The work will be funded using the external development charges (EDC) raised by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

The proposal divides the city’s principal drainage channels into four categories, and identifies the Badhshahpur drain as the most critical. “The total storm water catchment area, including Aravalli foothills, is about 50,000 hectares,” the proposal states. Of this, the Badshahpur drain carries run off from almost half of the total catchment area, making it particularly sensitive. The proposal notes that the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, formerly Huda, is also working on remediation of this drain.

Based on the city’s topography, the GMDA has divided the city into four zones. These include non-urbanised areas along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road up to Ghata village, areas lying east of Gwal Pahari in the Aravalli foothills, areas lying between Ghata and Sohna Road (beyond Sectors 58-67), and areas lying between Sohna Road and NH-48. Meanwhile, along the SPR, the GMDA has proposed to have a 2.5 km-long open drain, and another 3km of box drain to channel run-off in the area.

A senior GMDA functionary, who is privy to the matter, said, “Each of these four zones will see a dedicated overhaul and restoration of existing drainage features to channel monsoon run-off, and to recharge groundwater. The chief minister has given instructions that Gurugram must have a ‘zero discharge system’ for monsoon run-off.”

The project is set to be implemented in four phases, with a detailed project report being prepared for each, which will be vetted by specialists from IIT-Roorkee before implementation.

