Gurugram’s Palm Grove Heights gives ultimatum to builder to hand over maintenance

Four hundred families of Palm Grove Heights, developed by Ardee Infrastructure at Sector 52, have decided to take over the maintenance of the society in their own hands from the builder from May 1 onwards, if the developer does not comply with the senior town planner’s (STP) directives.

The Palm Grove Heights Apartment Owners Association (PGHAOA) on Friday sent a reminder to Ardee Infrastructure to hand over the society’s maintenance in a follow-up to a letter written to the builder by senior town planning department on March 20.

Gurugram STP, Sudhir Chauhan, on March 20 had written to the developer, asking it to hand over the maintenance to the residents’ welfare association(RWA) with immediate effect.

Naresh Khushalani, president of the RWA, said, “The STP’s letter is an official order to the builder to hand over the society’s maintenance to the RWA. The builder, however, has not yet complied with the order. On Friday, we decided to give the developer an ultimatum of two weeks. Otherwise, we will take it over on our own on May 1.”

Senior vice-president of Ardee Anil Hasija said, “Matter is in the court and we will not comment about it.”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 05:43 IST