Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk and Signature Tower underpasses get direct power connection after mishaps

The issue of dark stretches at Rajiv Chowk and Signature Tower underpass, resulting in accidents, may finally have a permanent solution. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vatran Nigam (DHBVN) has provided power connections there and replaced diesel gensets, which led to erratic power supply.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, said “Power connections have been provided at the three underpasses and a report to this effect was submitted to me on Wednesday.”

According to NHAI officials, the two-way underpasses at Signature Towers and Rajiv Chowk, the one-way underpass next to Medanta hospital (also near Rajiv Chowk), and the non-motorised tracks next to each of them will now have direct electricity connection.

The development comes just days after a car hit a motorcyclist at the underpass near Medanta hospital on Tuesday. The biker died on the spot. It was alleged that the motorist couldn’t spot him in the poorly lit underpass.

On March 18, another biker died after he was hit by a car while crossing the same underpass. In this case, too, the driver allegedly couldn’t spot the biker in the dark stretch.

An NHAI official said that the initial plan was to provide power connection to the underpass near Medanta before it opened to commuters. However, since the underpasses were inaugurated a year before the expected date, in January, they were lit through diesel generators as part of a temporary measure, the official said.

In September 2016, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had directed NHAI to speed up work and complete construction of all underpasses on the expressway within 15 months. The NHAI had set a 30-month deadline for the underpasses.

With the underpasses lit up through diesel generators, power was being generated though alternate current instead of direct current, which, in turn, made them susceptible to outages.

Approximately, it took 300 litres of diesel per day to power the six generators, at a combined cost of ₹25,000, officials said.