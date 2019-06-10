Gurugram’s Sector 15 residents reclaim the streets on Raahgiri Day

Over a thousand residents of Sector 15 celebrated Raahgiri Day, an initiative meant to reclaim the streets, on Sunday from 6am to 9am.

Close to a kilometre of the Sector 15 divider street, that splits parts 1 and 2, was closed for vehicles during the event. Children and adults across ages participated in various sports, fitness and cultural activities. Zumba and dance classes took centre-stage. A mini-gym with ropes and tyres allowed for crossfit exercises. Special art workshops included lessons on pottery and sculpting.

Rikku Sareen, a 44-year-old who participated for the first time, was shocked to see senior citizens trying zumba in the open. “Many people did not know about the event. When they noticed it on their walks, they went home and brought their children,” she said.

A new addition to the event this time was electric cycles. Children and adults alike were seen enjoying rides on the green two-wheelers.

“We usually get normal cycles, but the electric ones today were used by several participants,” said Bijendra Singh, a road safety officer associated with the event.

Raahgiri Day co-founder Sarika Panda Bhatt said the event saw a large participation of children and women.

