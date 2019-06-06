Gurugram’s sector 68-80 to get piped canal water by July-end, will benefit 1.5L people

The long wait of over 1.5 lakh residents living in newly developed private residential societies in sectors 68 to 80 for direct access to canal water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through pipelines will be over by the end of July.

A team of GMDA engineers on Tuesday inspected the pipeline laying work in the area that will connect these sectors with the boosting station in Sector 51 for canal water supply. GMDA officials said that the work will complete by July 25, and then testing of lines will be done.

The residents of these sectors are currently dependent on tanker water supplied by the GMDA from its two water treatment plants (WTPs), and also on private tankers. There are around 50 residential group housing societies in these sectors and more than 50% of them are occupied for the past four-five years.

Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “The pipeline laying work is fast underway. By July end, we will start canal water supply of 20-25 million litres per day (MLD) through pipelines to sectors 68-80. We started the supply of 20 MLD canal water in November last year to sectors 99-115 and 25 MLD for sectors 58-67 in May this year.”

The GMDA’s current water tariff is ₹9.45/kilo litre through pipeline.

The GMDA also supplies water through tankers at different rates that varies between ₹150 and ₹300 depending on a tanker’s capacity. The tanker owners charge transportation cost, in addition to the cost of water, from the society residents.

The residents are eagerly waiting for the canal water supply through pipeline. Deepak Bansal, a resident of Monsoon Breeze in Sector 78, said, “We pay 15 paise per litre for GMDA’s canal water through tankers. We shifted to this society in 2014 and have been getting water from the GMDA tankers only. We have been waiting eagerly for canal water through pipelines. We have met GMDA chief executive officer V Umashankar twice in the past one year.”

Besides Monsoon Breeze, CHD Avenue Sector 71, Tata Primanti Sector 72, Godrej Frontier Sector 80, M3M Sky Lofts Sector 71, and DLF Alameda Sector 73 are among the privately residential societies without access to GMDA’s piped canal water.

Majid Khan, general manager, Godrej Frontier, said, “We have been supplying groundwater to residents through our authorised borewells. We are worried as water level is going down. It will be a crisis in the next few years if we continue to extract groundwater. GMDA’s canal water will bring permanent relief to us.”

Currently, the GMDA is supplying 440 to 450 MLD water from its two WTPs at Basai and Chandu Budhera to residents of the city.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 02:06 IST