Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk is deadliest for commuters, 50 accidents in last 6 months

The Gurugram traffic police has identified Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway as one of the most accident-prone spots in the city this year.

According to the police, 50 accidents, the maximum from one location in last six months, have been reported from this junction. Of these, 15 proved fatal, as three pedestrians, two cyclists and three motorists, as well as others, lost their lives on the stretch. Last year, as many as 71 accidents were reported at Bilaspur Chowk, in the first six months.

In the latest case on June 13, a 38-year-old security guard deployed in DLF Phase 2 died on the stretch after an unidentified speeding vehicle coming from Jaipur hit him from behind while he was crossing the road. A case of negligent driving was registered against the unidentified man.

Shankar Chowk is a major junction on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and is close to Cyber City, which is home to several IT and BPO firms. The reasons for accidents, the police said, were speeding by cabs and trucks, wrong lane driving and jaywalking by pedestrians.

The biggest challenge for the traffic police in this area is that cab and autorickshaw drivers and commuters park their vehicles along the road at the intersection, slowing down vehicular movement. “Cab aggregators often stop in the middle of the road for picking up or dropping passengers and despite regular action against the violators, the situation remains the same on the ground,” Hira Singh assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said.

“Apart from Bilaspur, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Panchgaon crossing, Manesar crossing, Jharsa crossing and Signature Towers crossing have also been identified as accident-prone areas in the city,” Singh said.

The mandatory left turn, which is a long detour for traffic moving towards Iffco Chowk, has created confusion as commuters take a short U-turn instead. This causes traffic jams, and sometimes, accidents at the junction.

Anil Kumar, ACP (DLF) said, the presence of bars and wine shops around this junction has worsened the situation, and regular drink driving cases have led to accident figures shooting up.

Traffic police have also prepared a chart of the past accident cases on the stretch and are in the process of analysing the reasons for the same. In most cases, the fatal accidents took place due to wrong side driving and sudden road crossing, police said.