Gurugram schools told not to park buses inside residential areas to avoid congestion

In a bid to prevent traffic congestion caused by school buses across Gurugram, the traffic police have directed all schools to do away with parking their buses inside the residential colonies and to ensure that these vehicles get their fuel tanks refilled between 8pm and 6am to avoid long queues around the CNG pumps. The order was passed after the department received many complaints from residents of various colonies, where buses were being parked.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said they have received a lot of complaints from members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) about traffic snarls on the internal roads. “The schools’ management should make sure the buses are parked properly and at designated spots, else strict action would be taken against them. This is their responsibility to ensure proper passage is left for other vehicles to pass,” said Rao.

Police said the complaints were received from Suncity, sectors 56, 57, 45, 31, 14, 17, 22, Palam Vihar, South City 1, Sushant Lok 1 and 2.

The city has more than 200 private schools that have nearly 3,000 buses. The lack of discipline among bus drivers are causing inconvenience to other residents, said police.

According to the police, the school buses are parked on the roads in the residential areas, which cause long traffic jams in the morning and afternoon. Adding to the traffic woes, parents coming to drop and pick up the students often park their vehicles on the roads, leaving them narrow and chocked.

In a letter sent to all the principals of schools across the city by the office of the assistant commissioner, the school authorities have also been noticed about the traffic disruptions caused during parent-teacher meetings. The schools have been asked to pass an order prohibiting parents from parking their vehicles on the roads outside schools.

The letter also issued an advisory for underage students who drive their motor vehicles to school without carrying a driving licence, and asked the school authorities to keep a check on it.

VMK Singh, general secretary, Suncity Township RWA, Sector 54, said despite approaching the authority and schools, there was no positive response and the residents were being subjected to undue harassment and inconvenience by these buses. “Residents often land in scuffle with drivers as they stop their buses in the middle of the road to pick and drop students,” alleged Singh.

“The movement of school buses in residential areas causes huge inconvenience to commuters and residents every day. Most vehicles flout laws and drive on the wrong side,” said R K Malhotra, vice-president, Sector 57 RWA.

Schools said they would fully cooperate with the traffic police to ensure discipline among bus drivers and staff. At present, most of the schools are closed for winter break and will reopen on January 14. Vaibhav Kapoor, principal, Ajanta Public School, Sector 31, said their buses are parked inside the school campus and there are no CNG buses.

Police said the school management should direct the drivers to get CNG before the school time and not during the working hours. The police have also asked the schools to mandatorily place relevant signboards around their premises starting February and complete the installation by the start of the new session.

