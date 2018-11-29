Gurugram serial killer’s police custody extended by a day

Police remand of Sunil Kumar, accused of raping and murdering at least 15 minor girls in Gurugram, Gwalior and Jhansi, was extended by a day on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was produced before the court after eight days in the custody of the Gurugram police.

The police said the court had granted an extension of the police remand in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl who went missing from Peer Baba shrine in Civil Lines on January 5 last year. Her decomposed body was found in a water tank at Drona Park near Rajiv Chowk after 20 days.

“Our investigation of the rape and murder of the three-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Sector 66 on November 12 is complete. All evidence has been collected by the SIT. Now different police station teams need to investigate cases filed in their jurisdictions and question the accused,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, said.

A five-member SIT team took the accused to the district court in the afternoon in the same clothes he was wearing at the time of the arrest. The police said family members of the victims were also present in the court.

Kumar will be produced before the court on Thursday as well, and the Sadar police will request he be remanded in their custody for a day so they can question him about the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl he kidnapped from Sector 49. Her body was recovered near Omaxe mall. “He has already confessed to raping and killing her,” Singh said.

The family members of the January 2017 victim said they would cooperate with the police. “I want to visit the crime spot with the SIT members and find how he kidnapped my daughter and where he took her before dumping her body,” the victim’s father, who runs a roadside food stall in Sector 15, said.

He said he had also seen the accused outside the community lunch at the Peer Baba shrine in Civil Lines. “He seemed friendly that day and did not look like someone who would commit a crime. Within minutes my daughter disappeared. W assumed she was playing nearby,” the father said.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 08:11 IST