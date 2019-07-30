Gurugram SPO shooting: Suspect wanted to open hotel

gurugram

A day after a man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a special police officer (SPO) during a foiled kidnapping bid, police said on Monday that after the incident, the suspect ran towards the nearby forest, but his footwear got stuck in the sludge, giving them an important clue that led to his arrest. It had rained in the evening, police said.

Police said Anshul alias Khali, a member of an interstate extortion gang, sustained injuries to his foot as he ran barefoot and hid in a locked building, about a kilometre from Atul Kataria Chowk where the incident took place.

An official privy to the probe, requesting anonymity, said that during the search and combing operation, the police team noticed his shoes and some bloodstains near the property where he was hiding and found him.

According to officials, Anshul, who is affiliated with the Neetu Dabodia gang, and has at least five criminal cases against him, told police that he was planning to open a hotel or a dhaba on a highway if the ransom bid was successful.

Anshul was produced in a district court on Sunday and sent to police custody for three days. Meanwhile, police have identified his two aides and are conducting raids to nab them, the officials said.

On Saturday around 11.30pm, three men in an Innova car had hit a man’s Jaguar car from behind and tried to kidnap him for ransom at Atul Kataria Chowk. The victim, the nephew of a municipal councillor, had fought back as they tried to overpower him in his car. The victim had run to a police post nearby shouting for help. The men had chased him in the two cars but were cornered as they drove on the wrong side into a lane.

As the SPO had caught up with them, one of the men had shot him from the Jaguar car. In the ensuing chaos, the men had escaped on foot in different directions. Two hours later, Anshul was arrested.

Police said the suspect had struggled to drive the Jaguar car as it was an automatic car.

“During interrogation, Anshul said that he and his aides were coming from Jaipur in an Innova, which they had robbed from Panipat a few days ago, and were on the lookout to rob a luxury car. Prima facie, it does not suggest that the suspects had planned the kidnapping bid. He said they acted on impulse and were looking to rob any ‘big’ car and later ask for ransom from the victim’s family,” the official said.

