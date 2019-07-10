Gurugram third in state to redress complaints on social media

Gurugram is among the top three districts in the state when it comes to addressing complaints registered on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, shows a ranking of state’s 22 districts between February 1 and June 15. The district ranks third after Karnal and Jind.

Districts are ranked through an internal technical mechanism based on acknowledgment and processing of complaints. The online grievance redressal mechanism was set up in the state in 2017.

According to the data shared by Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT) team, the district registered 1,485 complaints on water shortage, poor electricity supply and encroachments. While complaints were acknowledged within an average of five hours, they were resolved within a day or two with a 98% redressal rate.

Silky Sukhija, a programmer who oversaw the SMGT in Gurugram, however, said that the core SMGT team in Chandigarh mostly takes up those complaints that can be resolved within two-three days. “These online complaints should be addressed to @cmohary and should have the name and the phone number of the complainant. On the basis of these basic criteria, complaints are filtered and sent to the SMGT team in respective districts for redressal.”

The core team in Chandigarh uses a software to monitor grievances received through Twitter and Facebook.

Sukhija added, “We receive 35-40 complaints a day and the number increases to 95-100 especially on Monday. For every complaint, a ticket is raised. The district-level team acknowledges the complaint, raises a ticket number and sends it to the department concerned. These complaints are to be addressed in a time-bound manner—between 24 and 48 hours.”

Explaining how the team addresses complaints that need more than a week’s time for redressal, Sukhija said, “If a department requires 15 days time to resolve the issue, then they have to send a mail citing the reasons for the time sought. The complaint is temporarily closed till then and on the 14th day it is again opened by the Chandigarh team.”

Stating that the SMGT team does not undertake complaints that would take longer than 15 days, SMGT Chandigarh coordinator Vikas Paul said, “The CM Window exists for such complaints. Sometimes we directly send the complaints to the department concerned and the deputy commissioner’s office. In case the deadline given by the department stretches on because of issues, such as fund availability, we close the ticket. We respond to the complaint saying the department will take time to solve the problem.”

Currently, 61 complaints are pending, mostly those referred to the District Town Planning on water shortage in private colonies.

Talking to HT, district town planner RS Bhath said, “All the complaints directed to us are taken up with developers and taken to a logical conclusion. Residents of private colonies can approach us directly.”

The SMGT is a part of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates Programme.

