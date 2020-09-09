Gurugram: Three armed men kidnap, rob businessman of cash and gold

gurugram

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:01 IST

Three armed men allegedly kidnapped a businessman from close to his home, took him to a secluded forest area where they robbed him of his cash and gold, and then dropped him back home on Monday night, said the police.

When a police team searched the forest area in Behrampur village of sector 71, shortly after the incident was reported, they found at least half the stolen cash, the victim’s wallet and mobile phone there.

According to police, the kidnapping happened at around 8pm when the victim, who has a ceramic tile business in Delhi, had returned from work and was about to park his car in a plot adjacent to his house in sector 46.

The complainant, in his FIR, said that three masked men alighted from a car, held him at gunpoint and forced him into the car again. “Two of them sat in front of the car, while the third sat on the back passenger seat.

“They made me sit on the floor space between the seats. They drove towards Bandhwari village and finally took me deep inside the forest area. They took my two gold rings, a silver chain, gold bangle, my wallet containing driving licence, Aadhaar card, voter card, a mobile phone and ₹10 lakh cash. They had earlier snatched my iPhone and thrown it out. Around 9.30pm, they dropped me at my house in my car and escaped. I immediately called the police and accompanied police teams to the forest area,” the complaint read, adding that during the search, the police recovered his wallet, his mobile phone and ₹5 lakh cash.

A passerby, who had found the iPhone on the roadside returned it to him.

Surender Singh, station house officer (SHO), sector 50 police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that it is the handiwork of criminals for loot. The victim has not mentioned any personal enmity with anyone. Several teams rushed to the spot after the incident was reported and we recovered ₹5 lakh cash and the victim’s phone. It is possible that in haste and due to fear of being arrested, the accused men dropped some cash and his phone behind. Teams are working to trace the accused persons. The victim did not suffer injuries during the ordeal”

Police said the suspects had arrived in a car and that it was is possible that a fourth suspect had been driving it and waited for the others to finish the job. The suspects are yet to be identified, said police, adding that two crime branch teams were probing the case.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 392 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at sector 50 police station on Tuesday, said police.