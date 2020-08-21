Gurugram: Three murders within minutes of each other in sector 9

Unidentified men shot dead three persons in two separate incidents in sector 9 within minutes of each other on Thursday evening.

Police said all three dead men were linked to a criminal gang with a history of violence in the region, but added that it was too soon to conclude whether the killings were a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. Prima facie, they said, the two were not linked.

According to the police, the first incident took place around 5pm outside Wings Apartments. Three armed persons arrived and attacked three others -- Anmol from Bhawani Enclave, Sunny from Basai and an unidentified person.

Anmol suffered one gunshot wound and collapsed outside, while Sunny was chased and shot him multiple times inside the society after which the suspects fled. Both were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead-on-arrival. The third person survived by hiding in the society.

Police said preliminary probe had revealed that the Anmol and Sunny had a plot related dispute with the prime suspect Pavan Nehra, a resident of Bhora Kalan.

The second incident was reported around the same time near a temple in Basai village three kilometers from the first incident. Armed suspects arrived on a motorcycle, and shot 18-year-old Sameer alias Vicky. He suffered at least four gunshot wounds and was rushed to civil hospital, where he died during treatment.

Senior police officers and forensic teams visited the crime scenes and collected evidence.

An officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the victims were associated with a gang.

“Sunny and Anmol are associated with Moni Kataria and Joni Kataria gang. There has been a history of violence in Basai between gangs,” he said.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, “We are investigating if the two killings are linked. Prima facie, there was enmity regarding a plot in Basai between two groups. We have initiated a probe and more will come out once statements of eyewitnesses, if any, are recorded. It would be premature to conclude a gang rivalry in the cases at this point.”