Gurugram to get 1,000 special police officers

The Haryana government will hire 1,000 ex-servicemen as Special Police Officers (SPOS) dedicated to patrolling the streets in order to shore up law-and-order in Gurugram and particularly to make women feel safer.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

“This decision has been taken to strengthen the police force and enable it to contain crimes against women, especially during the night. Ex-servicemen are trained in dealing with the different situations, and to have them as a part of police force will definitely raise the level of safety,” said an official spokesperson.

Hindustan Times had reported on June 2 about the proposal to hire special police officers.

As per the eligibility criteria fixed for the SPOS, the ex-servicemen should be between 25 and 50 years of age and should not have been removed or dismissed from their service on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct or medical problems.

They also must have served at least five years and retired with an ‘A’ grade in health and ‘exemplary or outstanding’ for character.

The eligible volunteer ex-servicemen would be employed for a period of one year on a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000.

Members of this auxiliary force would not be posted in their home police stations, the spokesperson said.

“Preference would be given to those who are on active armed duties in the Army over those like supply corps, medical corps, signal corps and engineering corps. The selection would be done through an interview by a board consisting of a deputy commissioner of police as chairperson, one assistant commissioner of police and one inspector of the commissionerate concerned to be nominated by the police headquarters,” said the spokesperson.

These volunteer SPOS would be liable to be removed on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct and unsatisfactory performance of duty or non-requirement before the period of one year at any time by an order passed by the concerned superintendent of police without issuing any notice whatsoever

Local police officers had told Hindustan Times that the SPOS will not work on a shift system, like the normal constabulary, but will be deployed only at nights in a city where a number of offices are open late because of a thriving BPO industry and MNCS who follow American and European time zones.

Gurugram police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar had said that night deployment will be more in the eastern side of the city — particularly Golf Course Road, Sector 29, MG Road, Sohna Road and Cyber City – which sees the maximum vehicular movement.

Gurugram police has also been provided additional constabulary of about 1,079 fresh recruits. They will be deployed on patrolling and traffic duties. Some of the recruits have good IT skills, and their services will be utilised in cyber cells and cyber police station.