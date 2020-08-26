Gurugram traders protest weekend restrictions to close all non-essential shops and markets

gurugram

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:42 IST

Citing loss of customers and earnings , over 150 traders, and mall and shopkeeper associations from various parts of the city gathered at Galleria Market in DLF Phase 4 on Wednesday to protest the Haryana government’s decision to close all non-essential shops and markets as well as malls on weekends.

The group together addressed a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the district administration asking for the restrictions to be revoked. They also carried placards against the government and also shouted slogans against the same.

On August 21, the Haryana government had ordered all public and private offices, shopping malls and markets, except those dealing with essential services, to close on Saturdays and Sundays. It did not restrict movement of people. It was meant to control the coronavirus disease Covid-19 after the government saw that people were not following social distancing and other health protocols.

As per the traders’ letter, in both July and August they the low footfall in the markets meant there was enough space to ensure social distancing and other Covid-19 safety precautions. They argued that markets and malls were not centres for the spread of the coronavirus.

The traders, mall and shopkeepers associations gathered at the Galleria Market, had shops located in areas such as DLF Phases 1-2-4, sector 46, Sushant Lok 1, MG Road, and Ambience Mall.

“The decision of the Haryana government is completely incorrect. We were already adversely hit by the shutdown of non-essential shops during the lockdown, and subsequent low footfall upon reopening. Many shops had to close down as a result. The little sales we were getting after reopening, a majority of this have been on the weekends. Thus, the closing on Saturday’s and Sunday’s will lead to more shops closing down,” said Neeraj Yadav, president, Galleria Market Association.

Mukesh Kumar, a trader in sector 46 market, said that a two-day restriction to stop the spread of coronavirus defied logic.

“From a logical perspective, the closing of non-essential shops for two days is not going to stop or limit the spread of coronavirus. There needs to be at least two weeks of continuous closure, including restriction in movement, to have any effect. Since this is not the scenario, we feel this entire weekend closure makes little sense,” said Kumar.

Sanjay Bakshi, a member of The Shopping Mall, Arjun Marg in DLF Phase 1, one of the organisers of the protest, said that with the growth of online retailers, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the businesses of markets and malls was further hit, and any further restriction will result in the dipping of sales.

“When we reopened after the lockdowns were eased, we realised that online retailers had got a strong foothold in our businesses, during the time we were closed. Some of our customers had switched their practice of purchasing and this was affecting our business. Amidst this growing competition with online retailers, thus, another part-closure will give them another opportunity to fill in and capture our customer base,” said Bakshi.

Despite calls and text messages, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri could not be contacted for comment.