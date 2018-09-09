Gurugram witnesses 40 pc rise in flu cases, doctors blame rain

Due to rains and the subsequent high humidity in the city, people with flu are arriving in droves at the city hospitals. The Civil Hospital reported a rise of 35-40% in the number of cases of viral infections, while private hospitals in the city reported a hike of 40-50% over the last two weeks.

Cold, cough, sore throat, viral fever, allergies and diarrhoea are the common problems affecting people in the city this season. “The most common reason for rising viral infection is contact with unhygienic places and infected people,” said Dr Rajiv Dang, director, internal medicine, Max Hospital, adding that he has seen around 600 patients in his outpatient department in a month, while on average, he usually sees about 400 patients monthly.

Medical experts in the city said that the flu mostly spreads in public spaces such as workspaces, cinema halls and public toilets. As such, hand hygiene is of utmost importance. “Make sure you wash your hands with soap every time you touch railings or even currency notes which are likely to have all kinds of bacteria and viruses in them,” Dang said.

He added that cases of gastrointestinal diseases such as typhoid and diarrhea have also increased. “People should increase their intake of water to keep the body hydrated,” Dang said.

Doctors also recommended people to avaoid street food that is cold and unpacked. They said having home-cooked vegetables, fruits, almonds can help improve immunity and help the body fight flu.

Dr Manjeeta Das, internal medicine specialist, Columbia Asia Hospital, reported a 50% hike since the last week in the number of viral patients, and added that although most of the cases that come to the OPD show dengue-like symptoms, but tests show negative results. “The symptoms are the same such as high fever, low platelets. This current viral outbreak is likely to stay for a few more weeks. People, especially children, should try staying indoors in the evening. If they step out, they should use a mosquito repellent and wear full-sleeved clothing,” she said, adding that eating citrus fruits can go a long way in boosting immunity.

Dr Naveen Kumar, senior physician, Civil Hospital, said, “During monsoon, our body constricts the blood vessels to maintain its temperature that hinders the ability of the nose to filter air properly causing bacteria to enter, leading to fever and infection. Consume plenty of water and hot fluids like soup and tea.”

The rains are expected to continue for two another to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. “The maximum temperature till then will at least will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, said an IMD spokesperson.

Dang also suggested getting an anti-flu vaccine, which has been made available in most hospitals as well as in the markets. He also warned against self diagnosis and recommended people with symptoms to approach a doctor as soon as possible.

