e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Woman arrested for murder of husband

Gurugram: Woman arrested for murder of husband

gurugram Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two days after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dumping the body of a cab driver, police arrested victim’s wife on Sunday.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Sunita, a resident of Sector 5.

Sector 5 station house officer Rajender Kumar said she and the Sukhbir, who was arrested on Friday, had conspired to kill him along with his friend in Narwana town in Jind. “The accomplice is yet to be arrested but he is hiding in Jind area,” he said.

Police on Friday had exhumed the body of the victim from a seven-feet long drain near Narwana in Jind, some 186 kilometres from Gurugram.

The victim was identified by his first name as Suresh (27), and lived with his wife and two children. Suspecting Sukhbir and Sunita of having an affair, Suresh had earlier allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened Sukhbir. On April 12, in an apparent bid to sort out “confusion”, Sukhbir had called Suresh to Jind where he allegedly killed him with the help of his friend.

Suspecting something amiss after not having heard from his son for almost five months, the victim’s father approached the police on September 1 and filed a missing person’s complaint. On Friday, police arrested Sukhbir who allegedly confessed to the crime.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and sections of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

top news
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In