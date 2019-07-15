Gurugram woman blackmails retired official, tries to grab his property, arrested

A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a retired government employee and extorting his prGuruoperty after threatening to defame him by leaking his inappropriate videos on social media, the police said on Sunday.

Police said the woman had approached the man for help in getting her son admitted to a school. After failing to secure admission, she called him to her house for his assistance and advice. She allegedly spiked his drink, filmed him and later asked him to transfer his property to her, by threatening to leak his videos, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, who retired from a government job in 2016, was introduced to the woman in February 2019 through his brother’s driver. Police said the woman had asked him for help to get her son admitted in class 8.

In the police complaint, the victim, 64, said that he earlier had worked with a well-reputed school, “I told her admission into that school was not possible. I checked with certain private schools but since they charged hefty fees, her child could not get admission. She called me to her house in Sector 89 for courtesy and offered me a cold drink (tang). I felt dizzy after consuming the drink and fell unconscious on her bed. I returned home after I woke up an hour later.”

He said that a few days later, the woman called him again to his flat and offered him the same drink. “I refused and told her that the drink made me feel nauseous. She then told me that she had filmed me when I had come to her place previously and threatened to defame me by releasing inappropriate photos and videos of mine online. She asked me to transfer my property in her name,” he said.

Police said after repeated phone calls, the woman went to the victim’s brother’s house on July 6 and threatened to implicate him in a fake rape case if he did not transfer a flat and a plot to her.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said in a statement on July 11 that the victim transferred an EWS flat in Sector 92 and another plot in Garhi Harsaru to the woman to settle the matter.

“She again demanded an apartment in a society and threatened to leak his videos,” said Boken.

The complainant approached the police and filed a case on Saturday. The accused, Poonam, was arrested from her house in Sector 89 on Sunday and sent to police custody for a day, the police said.

A case was registered against her under sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 A police station, said police.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 07:11 IST