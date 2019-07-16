Gurugram woman dies day after being hospitalised, spouse booked

A woman died under mysterious circumstances in Farrukhnagar on Sunday. Her husband and in-laws were booked for allegedly harassing her for dowry, the police said, adding that they have filed a case in this regard based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased who also claimed that her daughter was “forced her to consume poison”.

Police said the victim, a native of Pataudi, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday. The woman’s husband, to whom she was married in 2013, had reportedly called her father and informed him of her admission.

“On Saturday, around 10.30am, her husband called me and told me that she has been admitted in a hospital. When I reached there, I saw that no one was with her. I took her to a hospital in Rewari. Later, she told me that her husband and in-laws had forced her to consume poison,” the deceased’s father said in his FIR.

The woman died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The police said the body has been sent for autopsy and it is yet to be confirmed if she died of poisoning. A case was filed against the accused under IPC sections 304B (dowry) and 34 (commom intention) on Monday.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 03:35 IST