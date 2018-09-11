Gurugram youth accused of raping 11-year-old girl surrenders

A youth who was on the run for the past 10 days, after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in the basement of a condominium in Sector 84, surrendered on Sunday evening, police said. He was produced before a city court on Monday and sent to jail for 14 days, Gurugram Police spokesman Subhash Boken said.

“The family of the accused said he is 17 years old, but the police is yet to verify it,” deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar said, adding that the accused surrendered at the Manesar Women’s Police Station.

Station house officer Kanta Devi said the magistrate has given police three days time to prove the age of the accused. “We are trying to ascertain his age from his educational documents,” she said. Police had said after the incident, the accused was identified as a 22-year-old.

Police had said the accused allegedly molested the victim near a swimming pool on August 17 and allegedly led her to a basement and raped her on August 27. Security guards of the condominium had spotted the two of them entering the basement and informed the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

On August 29, a case was registered against the accused under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have got information that the accused had befriended other minor girls and we are checking whether he had done any misdeed with them,” Devi, said.

Last week, police had arrested the mother of the accused for allegedly helping him escape to Nepal; she was later sent to jail.

A police officer, who is privy to details of the investigation, said the accused told police that he had escaped to Nepal on August 30 and arrived in the city last Saturday. “After his mother was arrested, he was being pressurised to return to India. We are verifying his claims,” the officer said.

