His shoes are flung under the bench. His mobile is banished into his pocket. He himself is standing under a leafy tree’s afternoon shade. under The air a leafy is slightly breezy.It feels like paradise.But Ghanshyam Giri says he is far, far from such a state of being.“This is the final year in which I can try to be something I want to.”Else, he says, he will have to continue to be what he has been forced into by fate.Mr Giri is 29.In conventional terms, the gentleman admits, he is a successful man. He has a wife and two children. They live with him here in Gurugram, while his elderly father is “doing fine back home in Agra.”Mr Giri has a job, too.But. “I have dreams, I have been working to make them come true and now, time is running out.”Mr Giri’s university education focused on subjects “that weren’t really related to my long-term satisfaction.”He is now making amends. This afternoon, he parked his bike outside this public park and sat on a bench to leaf through a book on general knowledge. “I’m preparing for competitive exams to enter the Haryana Police.”If he sails through, it will not only mean a “permanent job” and “being like my father who retired as sub-inspector” but “will also show me a way to make a real difference to the society.”If he doesn’t, “then all doors will be closed and I’ll remain where I am.”Meanwhile, the cooling breeze is giving him no consolation, he says.