Gurugramwale: Musings of an anxious man

His shoes are flung under the bench. His mobile is banished into his pocket. He himself is standing under a leafy tree’s afternoon shade. under The air a leafy is slightly breezy.

It feels like paradise.

But Ghanshyam Giri says he is far, far from such a state of being.

“This is the final year in which I can try to be something I want to.”

Else, he says, he will have to continue to be what he has been forced into by fate.

Mr Giri is 29.

In conventional terms, the gentleman admits, he is a successful man. He has a wife and two children. They live with him here in Gurugram, while his elderly father is “doing fine back home in Agra.”

Mr Giri has a job, too.

But. “I have dreams, I have been working to make them come true and now, time is running out.”

Mr Giri’s university education focused on subjects “that weren’t really related to my long-term satisfaction.”

He is now making amends. This afternoon, he parked his bike outside this public park and sat on a bench to leaf through a book on general knowledge. “I’m preparing for competitive exams to enter the Haryana Police.”

If he sails through, it will not only mean a “permanent job” and “being like my father who retired as sub-inspector” but “will also show me a way to make a real difference to the society.”

If he doesn’t, “then all doors will be closed and I’ll remain where I am.”

Meanwhile, the cooling breeze is giving him no consolation, he says.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:08 IST