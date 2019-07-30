Gurugramwale: The chappal paradise

gurugram

One gets stylish flip-flops only in those super-fancy branded outlets with super fancy prices.

That’s what most of us think.

The world must head to Saddam Hussein. The young man sells extraordinarily funky chappals at throwaway rates on his very ordinary thela. Just look at his stock. There’s a pair printed with butterflies—author Vladimir Nabokov, the famous butterfly collector, would have loved it. Another set is all flowers—this ought to be dedicated to Emily Dickinson whose poems are filled with flowers and bees.

Oh yes, there are chappals with bees, too.

“Pick up any, Rs 50 each pair, no bargain,” says Mr Hussein in his friendly but no-nonsense tone.

To be sure, some people tend to be minimalist and want everything sparsely designed. Well, Mr Hussein’s pile has something to cater to that taste, too. Like these brown flip-flops crisscrossed with neat straight lines—very understated.

A few of these chappals seem ideal for Lodhi Garden couples—they are printed with ‘love’. Comic readers might be taken in by chappals showing the popular Motupatlu pair. (Don’t buy that set; these nicknames ought to be shamed for body shaming.)

The chappals are made of plastic and foam, informs Mr Hussein. A straightforward man, he informs matter-of-factly that

Which sounds all right, especially when no fashionista likes to be spotted in the same dress more than once.

Mr Hussein parks his stall outside peach Pracheen Ganteshwar temple near Gurugram’s Government College for Girls from morning to evening, Sunday included.

