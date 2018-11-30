Gururam man rapes 3-year-old daughter, tries to kill her to teach wife ‘lesson’

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his three-year-old daughter at his residence in Saraswati Enclave in Sector 10 on Thursday. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, where her condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the man had an argument with his wife on Wednesday, following which he beat her up. She left home and went to her relative’s place. When she returned on Thursday, she found her daughter lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

The mother rushed the girl to a private hospital, which referred her to the Civil hospital where the doctors and paramedical staff attended to her injuries. Later, the girl was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, said the police.

Deepa Sindhu, principal medical officer, Civil Hospital, said, “The three-year-old was brought in a critical condition. She later referred to Safdarjung Hospital”.

“During interrogation, the accused said he consumed excessive liquor and wanted to teach his wife a ‘lesson’ so he raped his toddler and tried to kill her. He has confessed the crime,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Sector 10 area. The accused is a resident of Kasganj village in Uttar Pradesh.

“The mother told us that she was shocked to learn that her husband has raped their daughter. She is in pain and wants us to take stringent action against him,” said Singh. A police team reached the Civil hospital and recorded the statement of the mother before the girl was taken to Delhi.

As per the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 4 of the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at the Sector 10 A police station.

“We arrested the accused on Thursday evening from an office at Hero Honda Chowk. He is being questioned,” said Singh. The accused will be produced before a court on Friday. The police also said that they had called a legal advisor and a counsellor to help the mother and the girl with the trauma and to gather the facts of the case.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 09:47 IST