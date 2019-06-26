Hanuman Chowk plan: Residents ask GMDA to fix issues before monsoon

The inordinate delay in execution of a plan to decongest the busy Hanuman Chowk on the Old Delhi Road has annoyed residents of Sector 22 and nearby areas, who on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) demanding fixing of potholes before the rain and deployment of traffic policemen to regulate the vehicular movement.

According to the residents, GMDA officials and the traffic police had done a survey in September last year to decongest the Hanuman Chowk by constructing slip roads and widening the main roads by March this year.

“In March, GMDA officials told us that the work on Hanuman Chowk decongestion plan would complete by June-end. Now, we do not see any good sign of completing of Shankar Chowk road as it has not begun yet. Hanuman Chowk is a busy crossing used by thousands of commuters from expressway, Udyog Vihar, Kapashera, and main city of Gurugram,” said Bhim Singh Yadav, president of residents’ welfare association Sector 22.

Yadav said that he wrote a letter to GMDA chief executive officer and chief engineer on Tuesday, drawing attention to pending redevelopment plan.

The commuters from Delhi’s Kapashera use Old Delhi Road in good number to reach Udyog Vihar and other parts of Gurugram. Similarly, the commuters from Mehrauli, DLF, and Udyog Vihar use Hanuman Chowk to reach Kapashera, sectors 21, 22, 23, 4, 5, and Palam Vihar.

“We will meet GMDA chief engineer Jitender Mittal on Friday to ask about know completion deadline of Hanuman Chowk redevelopment work,” Yadav said.

The residents fear the situation would lead to worse during the monsoon .

GMDA engineers are likely to visit Hanuman Chowk and Shanakar Chowk on Friday. Chief engineer Mittal said, “Hanuman Chowk decongestion is part of Shankar Chowk widening plan and we will complete the work as soon as possible. Our project is getting delayed as we are waiting for clearance from forest and electricity departments.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 03:44 IST