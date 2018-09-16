Harassed for dowry, 25-year-old commits suicide in Gurugram

The family of a 25-year-old woman, who died after allegedly consuming poison, has claimed that she was being harassed for dowry by her husband and his family, the police said on Saturday.

Jamuna, identified only by her first name, allegedly consumed poison on Thursday afternoon, when she was alone at home in Shikohpur village near Sector 78 .

The police have registered an FIR under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC on Friday, said, Kuldeep Kumar, station house officer(SHO), Kherki Daula police station.

Kumar added that the woman’s husband and her mother-in-law are on the run. “Jamuna, who hails from Delhi, is the mother of a seven-month-old boy. She got married two years ago, and there were dowry-related issues from the beginning,” the SHO, said.

The body has been handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

“Prima facie, there appears to be no murder angle to the case, as there was no external injury mark on the body,” said, Devender Singh, sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case.

“On Thursday, Jamuna’s husband had taken his mother to a hospital. She was alone at the house, when she consumed poison.When neighbours saw her, they rushed her to a nearby hospital,” said, Singh.

Earlier on Monday, a 23-year-old woman also died after consuming poison near Sohna City.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 04:49 IST