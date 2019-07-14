Haryana CM bans autos older than 10 years in Gurugram, launches water conservation plan

Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, during his visit to the city on Saturday, banned autorickshaws older than 10 years from plying on roads and told officials to impound such vehicles.

In a grievance redressal meeting held at Mini Secretariat, the issues of unregistered three-wheelers and installation of fare meters cropped up. The CM ordered police commissioner Mohammed Akil, and additional deputy commissioner and secretary Regional Transport Authority Mohammed Imran Raza to prepare and submit an action plan in 10 days.

Raza informed the CM that the notification to install fare meters in autos was issued on May 30 and soon, the tender for new fare meters would be released. Citing data from the transport department, Raza said 5,166 autos were found to be plying on city roads without any pollution certificate and more than two lakh fines had been issued for passenger overloading in autos.

Khattar was in the city for the launch of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water conservation and harvesting programme to address the depleting groundwater crisis. He launched the calendar of events that will take place in the first phase of the programme.

To make the water conservation drive successful, the district administration, along with other government departments, will hold activities each week, starting with the launch of a website and helpline number on July 19.

“Our effort is to conserve water efficiently. Through this programme, we aim to restore water bodies in the state,” Khattar said during the launch of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. He, along with deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, did an aerial review of areas near the Aravallis to build new lakes and water bodies in catchment areas.

“We are looking at the possibility of creating new lakes by collecting rainwater in catchment areas near the Aravallis and restoring Damdama Lake,” said the CM.

For the better management of water resources, Khattar said, crop diversification is being promoted in the state. He spoke of a pilot project the government ran regarding crop diversification, under which paddy cultivating districts were encouraged to grow maize, oilseeds and a variety of pulses.

The CM said, “Under this scheme, we have already provided farmers financial assistance of ₹2,000 per acrealong with the benefits of other schemes. The target of experimenting with crop diversification in 50,000 hectares of land has been achieved.”

Talking of afforestation, which is also an integral part of water conservation, Khattar said, “The overall target is to plant one crore trees in the entire state, including two lakh in Gurugram alone.” He said students would be engaged and motivated to plant a sapling and take care of it.

“A scheme was launched last year wherein students are rewarded ₹50 after six months of planting and taking care of trees,” said the CM.

