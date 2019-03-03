Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to open projects worth Rs 350 crore today

Haryana chief minister Manohal Lal Khattar will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 350 crore for Gurugram via video conference from Chandigarh on Sunday, including the ‘city-wide CCTV-based public safety and adaptive traffic management system’, and underpass-overpass foot overbridge (FOB) at HUDA City Centre (HCC) junction, and a sports facilitation centre at Nehru stadium.

As per officials, 1926 surveillance cameras will be installed in Gurugram and Manesar in the Rs 54.33 crore ‘city wide CCTV based public safety and adaptive traffic management system’ across 222 locations — 191 in Gurugram and the rest in Manesar. Footage from the cameras will be jointly monitored by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and the Gurugram police.

As reported by HT on March 1, officials have identified five crime-sensitive areas — Ghata village T-point, Galleria Market, Sector 55/56 Rapid Metro station, Signature Tower, and ABW Tower, where they will deploy ‘full surveillance’ measures, using fixed as well as ‘pan-tilt-zoom’ cameras to capture 4K quality footage.

Aside from keeping a check on crime, officials expect the cameras to help manage traffic.

HT had reported on November 30 last year, that to decongest HCC, GMDA is constructing a right-turn underpass and a bidirectional flyover along with a FOB. Aside from the congestion cause by the Metro station, the junction faces regular snarls, as traffic from Signature Towers, IFFCO Chowk, Golf Course Road and Bakhtawar Chowk converges here, making it one of the most congested spots in the city.

As per the GMDA’s request for proposal (RFP), a 705-metre-long unidirectional underpass will be constructed to help traffic coming from Signature Towers and heading towards Subhash Chowk avoid the junction altogether. The 270m bidirectional overpass will run between Sector Road and MF Husain Marg, and also help commuters travelling from both sides avoid the junction. District administration officials said the project will cost Rs 52.52 crore.

The sports facilitation centre at Nehru Stadium to be inaugurated by Khattar is budgeted to cost Rs 3.25 crore.

“Additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza met with officials on Saturday, and apprised them of the guidelines to follow for the CM’s inaugurations,” the official spokesperson of the district administration said.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 04:31 IST