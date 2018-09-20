Haryana CM office issues notice to MCG commissioner

The Haryana Chief Minister’s office has served show cause notices to commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations for delay in disposal of complaints received on CM window, a web portal launched for redressal of citizens’ grievances, and on social media grievances tracker, said a state government spokesperson on Wednesday.

The notices were served after the officials were absent in a video conference with additional principal secretary to chief minister, Rakesh Gupta, on Tuesday evening. Gupta reviewed progress of government schemes, and complaints received on CM window and social media grievances tracker with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior district officials.

Yashpal Yadav, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner, said he was not in Gurugram and had to attend some other official meetings in Chandigarh. He said he would look into pending complaints and get them resolved.

Gupta took note of many pending complaints on Harpath App about road repairs in Gurugram and Faridabad. The notices according to Gupta were served “for sub-optimal performance on Harpath and social media grievances tracker”.

During the video conference, Gupta also mentioned as to why the municipal commissioners of Faridabad and Gurugram did not attend the conference to answer the issues related to the municipal corporations, said an official who was present in the meeting.

“I was away in Chandigarh on Tuesday to attend official meetings. As far as pending complaints are concerned, there was a repeated complaint on Harpath about a road not being repaired and complaint being closed without resolution. We floated tender for repair of the road even though Harpath is meant only for repair of potholes. We had conveyed the status of the grievance on the portal. I will reply to the notice when received,” said Yadav.

Faridabad municipal commissioner Mohammed Shayin did not respond to calls and text messages, seeking his reaction.

Gupta also took note of the fact that 48% complaints received on Harpath App in Gurugram were rejected, which is very high, as according to norms, not more than 10% of complaints can be rejected.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh informed the officials in the video conference that a total of 1,726 complaints were received through Harpath App in district Gurugram, said a government spokesperson. Out of these, 1,409 complaints were of roads maintained by urban local bodies (ULB) while 124 complaints were about PWD roads, 122 about HSVP roads and 71 about agricultural marketing board roads.

Action has been taken on 98% of the complaints received through the mobile app and 64% have been redressed, Singh said in the conference.

Gupta said across the state more than 22,000 people have downloaded the Harpath App and 21,300 complaints pertaining to potholes in roads were received in the state, of which 70% have been redressed. The largest number of 9,899 complaints pertained to ULB roads. The municipal corporations come under the ULB department.

Gupta also warned Gurugram officials to improve road safety, else strict action would be taken against them.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 04:23 IST