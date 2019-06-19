Haryana, Delhi, UP to take part in interstate mock drill on earthquakes

Four districts from Haryana, along with Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, will participate in an interstate mock drill on earthquakes to sensitise government departments and people about measures to be taken during a natural calamity.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the district administration stated that the mock drill would be conducted on June 28 in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts of Haryana, along with Delhi and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh, such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

In all these areas, deputy commissioners or the senior official concerned will have to identify at least five areas where the drill could be conducted.

The location for the mock drill could be a shopping complex, a residential area, a school or a college, as decided in a video conference meeting organised among the senior officials of Delhi-NCR, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management, and Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

The meeting was convened by Kesani Anand Arora, additional chief secretary, Haryana, and Major General VK Datta, senior consultant (mock exercise and capacity building), NDMA.

Dr Abhay Shrivastava, head, disaster management, HIPA, who was present during the conference, said, “Delhi and NCR are highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The area is under seismic zone 4. Through this mock drill, we want to optimise our services and resources, and be prepared for secondary disasters that happen during earthquakes. It could be fire, floods or blasts in a chemical factory. Before June 24, different departments will have to study disaster management plans of their respective districts. Thereafter, things will be planned accordingly for the final mock drill on June 28.”

Further, the plan is to conduct the training exercise in coordination with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

According to the district administration, the interstate mock drill will be coordinated from a control room in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the district administration has been asked to prepare an inventory of machinery and equipment available with the private sector, such as builders and corporate houses.

The last time such a mock drill was conducted in Gurugram along with 21 other districts in Haryana was in 2017.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 01:49 IST