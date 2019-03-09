Haryana education department increases strength of exam flying squads

The state education department has decided to increase the strength of exam flying squads, after instances of cheating were reported from some state board examination centres in the district.

“Board officials have been apprised about incidents of malpractices that have taken place in a few schools in the district. The board is increasing the number of members in the flying squads. Currently, 324 members have been put on duty to ensure that no instances of malpractice are reported. There are flying squads at different levels within the district. In sensitive centres across the district, more squads will do the rounds and observe a strict vigil,” Sushil Gaur, block education officer, Gurugram, said.

Ritu Chaudhary, deputy district education officer, said a few cases of malpractices had been reported from some centres in the district.

“While the exams in the city mostly went off smoothly, some mischief was reported from centres in rural areas, and strict action will be taken against the same. The district education officer himself is a part of the flying squad and he has been visiting different centres in the city to ensure nothing untoward happens in future,” Chaudhary said.

Besides the flying squads, officials from the district administration and police are also being stationed at various exam centres for keeping a vigil. The Haryana board examination for class 12 started on March 7 and will conclude on April 3, while the board exams for class 10 started on March 8 and will end on March 30.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:05 IST